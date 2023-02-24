Armenia Again Abstains From UN Vote On Ukraine

The resolution adopted on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity" and called "for a cessation of hostilities." It was backed by 141 of the 193 UN member states.

"Russia is just as isolated with its war as it was a year ago," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed satisfaction, saying Russia has failed to "undermine the international order" and that the coalition in support of Ukraine remains broad and strong.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called Ukraine "neo-Nazi" during the debate preceding the vote. He accused the Western powers of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.

Russia and six other countries -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria -- voted against the resolution.

Armenia was among 32 nations that abstained. They included China, India, Iran, and South Africa.

Armenia also abstained when the UN General Assembly condemned the Russian invasion in March and October 2022. Its government has not publicly condemned the Russian military campaign, let alone joined the Western sanctions against Moscow.

Prior to the invasion, Armenia had voted against General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea and upholding Ukrainian sovereignty over the Black Sea peninsula. For their part, Ukraine’s current and former governments have repeatedly voiced support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russia has long been Armenia’s main military and political ally. Relations between Yerevan and Moscow have soured in recent months because of what Armenian leaders see as a lack of Russian support in the conflict with Azerbaijan.