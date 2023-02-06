Armenia Offers Aid To Quake-Hit Turkey, Syria

“Saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that resulted in the loss of so many lives,” tweeted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. “Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

“Armenia is ready to provide assistance,” he wrote.

Pashinian did not specify whether the Armenian government is ready to send relief aid and/or search-and-rescue teams. The government made no statements to that effect immediately after his tweet.

Armenia has no diplomatic relations with Turkey but maintains a cordial relationship with Syria’s government.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria early in the morning, tearing down many buildings. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address that it left at least 912 people dead in Turkey.

In neighboring Syria, at least 386 people died, including 239 mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, according to a Syrian state TV report cited by CNN. The city of Aleppo has a sizable ethnic Armenian population.