Senior Armenian Lawmaker Resigns

The 34-year-old politician, Eduard Aghajanian, tendered his resignation on January 27. It was formally accepted by parliament speaker Alen Simonian on Friday.

Aghajanian has still not publicly commented on the move. He remains a member of the National Assembly.

A founding member of the ruling Civil Contract party, Aghajanian actively participated in the 2018 “velvet revolution” that brought Pashinian to power. He became the new prime minister’s first chief of staff and held that post until the beginning of 2021. A few months later, Civil Contract installed him as chairman of the parliament committee.

Aghajanian was not elected to Civil Contract’s new governing board during a party congress held in October 2022.