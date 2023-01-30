Egypt Offers To Mediate Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Al-Sisi, who visited Azerbaijan on Saturday, made the offer after talks with his Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturian.

Speaking at the start of the talks, Khachaturian noted Egypt’s “extensive experience in mediation missions” and peaceful co-existence with neighbors which he said is needed by Armenia. The Armenian president, who has largely ceremonial powers, also described Egypt as a “regional superpower.”

“During our conversation, I noted that we have a neutral position regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict,” al-Sisi told a joint news briefing after the meeting. “In this sense, if you accept our mediation and would like us to mediate or assume such a role, then we are ready.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian did not request such mediation in his publicized comments made during separate talks with al-Sisi held later in the day. Pashinian instead brought up Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh’s land link with Armenia and said Egypt is his country’s “reliable partner.”

Al-Sisi similarly spoke of “mutual trust” between the two nations and “many opportunities” for deepening Armenian-Egyptian relations. According to an Armenian government statement, the two leaders discussed ways of forging closer economic and cultural ties.

Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations have for decades been mediated by the United States, Russia and the European Union.