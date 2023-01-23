Armenian Human Rights Defender Resigns

Grigorian’s office said that she tendered her resignation because of planning to move on to another job. It said that she will reveal her new role “in due course.”

According to the Hraparak daily, Grigorian will join the Supreme Judicial Council, a state body that nominates judges and can also dismiss them.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party installed Grigorian as ombudswoman one year ago. The 41-year-old lawyer previously served as a deputy justice minister justice. She had held other positions in the Armenian Ministry of Justice from 2015-2018.

Opposition lawmakers voted against Grigorian when the Armenian parliament controlled by Civil Contract elected her ombudswoman in January 2022. They described her as a government loyalist who will not take serious action against human rights violations in the country.

Unlike her outspoken predecessor Arman Tatoyan, Grigorian has rarely criticized the government and law-enforcement bodies.