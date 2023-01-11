Russian-Led Bloc ‘Understands’ Armenia’s Reluctance To Host Drills

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced the Armenian government’s decision to call off the exercises at a news conference held on Tuesday. He again accused the CSTO of refusing to defend Armenia against Azerbaijani attacks in breach of its statutes.

Pashinian said his defense minister, Suren Papikian, has already formally notified the CSTO’s Moscow-based Secretariat and Joint Staff that holding the planned drills in Armenia is “not expedient.”

The CSTO spokesman, Vladimir Zaynetdinov, said, however, that they have received no such notification yet.

“We understand the current situation in the Republic of Armenia, which may not allow a full-fledged conduct this year of the planned CSTO peacekeeping exercises,” Zaynetdinov told reporters in Moscow.

He expressed confidence that Yerevan will meet its “obligations regarding exercises of the coalition peacekeeping forces.” He did not elaborate.

Armenia appealed to Russia and the CSTO for support during the September 2022 clashes along its border with Azerbaijan which left at least 224 Armenian soldiers dead. Russia as well as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan declined to openly side with their South Caucasus ally.

During a November summit in Yerevan the CSTO proposed what its then Secretary General Stanislav Zas called a set of “measures to assist Armenia in this difficult situation”. However, Pashinian rejected the offer, citing the absence of CSTO statements condemning Azerbaijan. Zas said in December that the proposed measures included “military-technical assistance.”