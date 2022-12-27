Armenian Official Accuses Russia Of Blackmail

Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, charged late on Monday that Moscow is thus trying to force Yerevan to join the “union state” of Russia and Belarus and open an “exterritorial corridor” to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave.

Some lawmakers representing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract made such allegations shortly after the start of the Azerbaijani road blockade on December 12. Grigorian is the first Armenian government official to add his voice to them.

“The broader context, so to speak, of [Russian] support for Azerbaijan is in the context of securing a road passing through Armenia’s territory under the so-called corridor logic,” he told Armenian Public Television. “Armenia is continuing to resist this.”

“With regard to the union state, the pressures on Armenia come from there as well,” he said. “When Armenia’s democratic system resists this it comes under different types of pressure in the form of military force.”

The allegations came the day before Pashinian met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint-Petersburg on the sidelines of an informal summit of ex-Soviet states.

Pashinian last week criticized Russia for not ending Azerbaijan’s continuing blockade of Karabakh’s land link with Armenia. He charged that both Baku and Moscow are not complying with the 2020 ceasefire agreement that placed the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces and committed the Azerbaijani side to guaranteeing free and safe traffic through it.

Moscow rejected the criticism, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that the Russian peacekeepers have been acting “solely in accordance with the letter and spirit” of the ceasefire deal brokered by Putin.

Grigorian also blamed Moscow for Azerbaijan’s military attack on Armenia’s border regions launched in mid-September. More than 220 Armenian soldiers were killed as a result.

An Armenian newspaper controlled by Pashinian claimed in early October that the Russians are trying to annex Armenia or make it part of their “union state” with Belarus. The Kremlin dismissed the claim as “obvious nonsense.”

In late September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk effectively backed the Armenian government’s position on a planned road and a railway that would connect Nakhichevan to the rest of Azerbaijan through Armenia. Overchuk stressed that a Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani task force has never discussed any “extraterritorial corridors.”