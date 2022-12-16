Gas Supply To Karabakh Restored

The supplies are carried out from Armenia through a pipeline passing through Azerbaijani-controlled areas in and around Karabakh. They were blocked on Tuesday the day after a large group of Azerbaijanis began the road blockade.

Ruben Vardanyan, the Karabakh premier, said Baku stopped blocking the gas supplies “without any preconditions and without us making concessions.”

“This is really a victory for us because we have demonstrated that we are strong and will not succumb to panic,” Vardanyan said in a video address.

A separate Karabakh government statement said gas flows to households in Stepanakert and other parts of the region will resume later in the day.

The United States and the European Union were quick to express serious concern over the supply disruption which forced Karabakh authorities to close schools, colleges and bakeries using natural gas.

“If deliberate, it’s unacceptable to target the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” a U.S. State Department spokesman said late on Tuesday.

The Western powers also urged Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh and Armenia. Baku showed no signs of heeding those appeals on Friday.

Russia, which has peacekeeping troops stationed in Karabakh, also called for renewed traffic through the corridor on Thursday. It said that the peacekeepers have been “actively working on de-escalating the situation” and expressed hope that the vital road will be unblocked “in the very near future.”