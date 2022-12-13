Armenia Decries Azeri Blockade Of Karabakh

A section of the highway was blocked on Monday morning by a large group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists. They are demanding that Azerbaijani government officials be allowed to inspect two Karabakh gold mines.

The protesting Azerbaijanis were locked in a standoff with Russian peacekeeping troops who control the so-called Lachin corridor under the terms of the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war. Hundreds of Karabakh cars remained stranded at other sections of the highway.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry charged that Azerbaijan’s authorities organized the traffic disruption in an effort to “cut off Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia and thus the outside world” and drive out its ethnic Armenian population. It said this constitutes a blatant violation of the truce accord which commits Baku to guaranteeing the “safety of citizens’ and vehicles’ traffic through the Lachin Corridor.”

In a statement, the ministry urged the international community to respond to the blockade which it said could lead to a “large-scale humanitarian catastrophe.”

The statement followed an emergency session of Armenia’s Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

Karabakh’s leadership held a similar meeting in Stepanakert earlier in the morning. It decided to set up an “operational center” that will deal with economic and humanitarian consequences of the road closure.

The authorities in Stepanakert also appealed to the commanders of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh to help reopen the vital transport corridor.

Russia still did not officially comment on the road blockage by early afternoon. The United States and the European Union also seemed in no rush to criticize it.

The U.S. State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said only that Washington remains focused on “the need to de-escalate tensions and on the need to set these two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement.”

An EU foreign policy spokesman was quoted by Armenian Public Television as saying late on Monday that the EU is closely monitoring “various developments taking place over the Lachin corridor” but lacks first-hand information about them. He urged both conflicting sides to show “restraint.”