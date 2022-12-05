Armenia To Remain Parliamentary Republic

Armenia became a parliamentary republic after its constitution was radically amended in 2015 by then President Serzh Sarkisian. Sarkisian thus attempted to remain in power as prime minister after completing his second and final presidential term in 2018. He sparked mass protests that brought Nikol Pashinian to power.

Pashinian called for fresh constitutional amendments last year, saying that his administration will consider restoring the presidential system. But he afterwards spoke out against reverting to that model.

A constitutional reform “council” set up by the authorities early this year backed the Armenian prime minister’s position last week. Eight of its ten members voted for preserving the parliamentary system.

Tigran Yegorian, a council member who abstained from the vote, suggested at the weekend that his colleagues acted at the behest of Pashinian’s administrations. One of them, Davit Hakobian, denied receiving any government orders.

It remains unclear what other major constitutional changes the panel is planning to discuss and recommend to the authorities.

The two opposition alliances represented in the Armenian parliament were offered late last year to appoint two other members of the council. But they refused, saying that the purpose of the planned amendments is to help Pashinian cling to power.