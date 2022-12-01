Մատչելիության հղումներ

Two Dead After Private Plane Crash In Armenia

Armenia - The wreckage of a small plane that crashed in Kotayk region, December 1, 2022.

A small private plane crashed in Armenia on Thursday, killing the two Russian men on board.

“The airplane carried only crew members: two pilots who died,” the country’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

According to the government agency, the six-seat Beechcraft 95-A55 Baron bound for the southern Russian city of Astrakhan disappeared from radar shortly taking off from Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport.

Rescue workers found its wreckage and charred bodies the Russian pilots outside a village 30 kilometers north of the Armenian capital about an hour later.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergencies did not immediately comment on the cause of the crash. It also did not confirm reports that the aircraft was registered in Slovakia.

The Sputnik news agency quoted a regional head of the ministry’s Rescue Service as suggesting that the plane crashed due to poor visibility resulting from heavy fog.

