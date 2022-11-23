Pashinian, Putin Meet In Yerevan

At the start of the meeting Pashinian reportedly highlighted the fact that the CSTO member states did not manage to reach a consensus on all issues on the agenda of the meeting held earlier in the day.

In his remarks at the summit earlier on Wednesday the Armenian leader said that he was not ready to sign draft documents regarding “joint measures on providing assistance to Armenia” that he said did not address Yerevan’s concerns regarding the CSTO’s political position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“Under these conditions, the lack of a clear political assessment of the situation and the failure to make the above decision may not only mean the CSTO’s refusal from allied obligations, but may also be interpreted by Azerbaijan as a green light from the CSTO for further aggression against Armenia,” Pashinian said at the summit.

During his meeting with Putin Pashinian raised the issue of honoring agreements that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached through the Russian president’s mediation.

“These are very important issues, which, of course, we need to discuss, just as we need to discuss the agenda, which, we hope, will lead to a lasting peace in our region,” Pashinian said.

Putin, as quoted by the Kremlin, highlighted the allied nature of Russian-Armenian relations that he said have “deep roots.”

He also said that issues of normalization in the region and unblocking of transport links would be on the agenda of his meeting with Pashinian.

In his remarks at the CSTO summit the Russian leader said that the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi on October 31 and their joint statement created “a good basis for future compromises” between Yerevan and Baku.

Putin said that “only through consistent implementation of agreements on border delimitation, unblocking of transport links and solutions to humanitarian problems will it be possible to achieve normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“We hope that this will eventually pave the way for a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku,” the Russian president said.