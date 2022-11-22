Aliyev Says Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘Requirement Of Time’

“Historical experience proves that conflicts cannot last forever. The establishment of peace and security between Baku and Yerevan on the basis of international law and justice is a requirement of the era and the time,” said Aliyev, as quoted by local media.

Aliyev claimed that during the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war over Nagorno-Karabakh Baku “realized the requirements of four resolutions of the United Nations Security Council that have not been complied with for 30 years” and “de-occupied its territories and put an end to the military aggression.”

Aliyev’s remarks came amid more mutual accusations by Armenia and Azerbaijan about ceasefire violations along their tense border.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that Azerbaijani forces fired at Armenian positions along the eastern part of the border the previous night, but reported no casualties, saying that the situation on Tuesday morning was “relatively stable.”

Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh also reported ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on November 21, saying that its servicemen fired in the direction of both military positions and civilians engaged in agricultural work in the east of the region.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, for its part, accused Armenia’s armed forces of firing at its military positions along its western border. It also accused ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh of violating the ceasefire. De facto military authorities in Stepanakert called it “disinformation.”

Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September, which proved to be the deadliest fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.