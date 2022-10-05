Pashinian To Meet Aliyev, Erdogan

Pashinian’s office said French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union’s top official, Charles Michel, will join him for the “quadripartite meeting” with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Pashinian’s first-ever face-to-face talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place “on the same day,” the office said in a statement confirming his participation in the summit slated for October 6-7. It said nothing about the precise agenda of either meeting.

Pashinian’s most recent meeting with Aliyev was hosted by Michel in Brussels on August 31. The two leaders appeared to have failed to bridge their differences on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

Two weeks later, heavy fighting broke out at various sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of trying to clinch far-reaching Armenian concessions through military aggression.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Aliyev accused Yerevan of dragging out talks on the treaty which Baku says must uphold its sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If that continues, then we will have no peace. If this is a choice of Armenia, that means they will make another serious mistake,” he said, implicitly threatening further military action.

Pashinian reiterated last Friday his readiness to sign a document calling for mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. He again declined to clarify whether that means Yerevan is ready to recognize Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. He said instead that there should be “no reference to the Karabakh issue in the peace treaty.”

Pashinian’s remarks prompted serious concern from Karabakh’s leadership and main political factions. In a joint statement issued on Monday, they spoke out against any peace deal that would preclude “international recognition of the Artsakh people's right to self-determination.” They also said that Armenia must continue to “represent and protect the rights and interests” of the Karabakh Armenians on the international stage.

Armenia’s leading opposition alliance headed by former President Robert Kocharian on Wednesday praised the Karabakh leaders’ stance.

A statement released by the Hayastan alliance’s parliamentary group also accused Pashinian of planning “new deadly concessions” to Azerbaijan. It charged that the prime minister has lost his domestic legitimacy because of the “utter failure” of his foreign, security and Karabakh policies.