Russia Decries ‘False Accusations’ In Armenian Media Over Yerevan Market Blast

“We are outraged by the cynical fake reports in the local media, containing blasphemous and false accusations against Russian structures in connection with the August 14 tragedy at the Surmalu shopping center,” the embassy said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“We consider this as a direct provocation by the political forces behind such insinuations aimed at undermining Russian-Armenian allied relations. We expect the Armenian authorities to take steps aimed at preventing such unfriendly manifestations, including necessary public comments,” it added, without naming any political party or group or referring to any particular media report.

The Russian embassy stressed that through the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center “the Russian side has been involved in the work on the elimination of the consequences of the tragedy from the very first minute.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry or other officials have not yet publicly responded to the note sent the Russian embassy.

August 17 and 18 are declared days of national mourning for the victims of the Surmalu market explosion in Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the world leaders who responded to the news of the deadly explosion and fire at the Yerevan market by sending his condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.