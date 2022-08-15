Armenia Receives Condolences On Deadly Shopping Center Blast

In a message to Pashinian over the Surmalu market explosion and fire Putin, according to the Kremlin, asked the Armenian leader to accept his “deepest condolences” over the loss of life.

“Please convey my sincere words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims and my wishes of a speedy recovery to all those injured,” Putin wrote.

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also offered condolences in a Twitter post addressed to its Armenian counterparts.

“News about a massive explosion in Yerevan, Armenia, is shocking. Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy. We wish swift and speedy recovery to all those injured and stand in solidarity with our Armenian friends in this difficult time!” it said.

Foreign embassies in Yerevan, including the embassies of the United States and China, also reportedly expressed condolences regarding the deadly explosion and fire at the Surmalu market.

Earlier, on Sunday, Serdar Kilic, a Turkish envoy in normalization talks with Armenia, also offered condolences to his Armenian counterpart on the market explosion.

Firefighters in Yerevan are still battling the blaze at the market a day after an explosion triggered the fire, killing at least six people and injuring 61 people.

Authorities say at least 15 people remain unaccounted for since yesterday, with rescuers searching for any survivors who may be still trapped under the rubble of a three-story fireworks warehouse that partially collapsed as a result of the blast and fire.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate, but investigators are now looking into a possible breach of fire-safety regulations.

Pashinian visited the scene of the search-and-rescue operations early on Monday, but made no public remarks immediately.