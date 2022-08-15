Search For Survivors Continues After Deadly Market Blast In Armenia

Rescue workers sifted through twisted metal and rubble in a search for survivors throughout the night as firefighters continued to fight the blaze amid clouds of dust and smoke in the air just off the center in the Armenian capital.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said initial investigation showed two large explosions brought down part of a building housing fireworks.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.

Ministry official Gari Armaghanian told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that four of the six dead had already been identified. He added that another 16 people were missing while the search for survivors continued as of 8 am on Monday.

“At the moment, firefighting and rescue-and-search operations are ongoing, the fire has not yet been localized, the search work continues,” the official said.

Videos appeared on the Internet early on Monday showing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian visiting the scene of the search and rescue operations.

Earlier, a criminal case was instituted over a possible breach of fire-safety regulations that caused human death or other grave consequences. Investigators said they would start looking into possible causes of the explosions and fire once conditions permit.

A major fire at Surmalu in April 2021 destroyed several pavilions and warehouses with toys and household goods, but no casualties were reported in that fire that occurred at night.