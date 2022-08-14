Mass Evacuations In Yerevan Amid Bomb Threats

The evacuations came hours after a strong blast and fire at a local popular market killed at least one and injured more than 50 people. Authorities said the massive blaze was due to an explosion at a local fireworks warehouse.

Tatev Khachatrian, a spokeswoman for Yerevan’s metro, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the work of the metro had been suspended and people were being evacuated from all 10 stations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that besides the bomb threat against the metro, authorities had also received alerts about explosive devices allegedly having been planted at all major military and civilian facilities, including all shopping centers, the Zoo, the National Assembly building and St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan.

Authorities say teams of engineers have been dispatched to the scenes.

“Evacuations are being carried out for the safety of the population,” the ministry said.

No other details are reported yet.

Similar bomb threats again Yerevan’s metro and other major civilian facilities and government buildings were also made in July and early August. Those alerts proved to be false, but authorities have so far not reported any progress in investigations of those cases.