Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
Մուտք | Գրանցվել
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

U.S. Reaffirms Support For Prewar Karabakh Peace Formula

Armenia - U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy lays flowers on the graves of Armenian soldiers killed during the 2020 war in Nagorno Karabakh and buried at the Yerablur Military Pantheon, Yerevan, September 27, 2021.

The United States continues to stand for a “comprehensive settlement” of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on internationally recognized principles such as self-determination of peoples, according to U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

“As I said earlier, we continue to believe that the key to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the region is a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Tracy told the Armenpress news agency in an interview published on Thursday.

“Self-determination of peoples is a key, though not the only, internationally recognized principle to achieve this goal, and, in the context of a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, the United States … recognizes the role of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future,” she said.

In her words, the other guiding principles for such a settlement are territorial integrity of states and non-use of force.

The three principles cited by Tracy were at the heart of a framework peace deal that was first put forward by the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2007 and repeatedly amended by them in the following decade. The proposed deal, known as the Madrid Principles, reportedly stipulated, among other things, that Karabakh’s predominantly Armenian population would determine the territory’s status in a future referendum.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said that Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 war in Karabakh put an end to the conflict. He has demanded that Armenia recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh through a bilateral peace treaty.

By contrast, U.S. and French officials have said that the Karabakh dispute remains unresolved.

“Indeed, it is U.S. policy that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains to be resolved,” Tracy told Armenpress, repeating her earlier statements criticized by Baku.

“We encourage further peace negotiations and stand ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair,” she said.

The envoy also emphasized that “there is no military solution to the conflict.”

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG