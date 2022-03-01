Russian Firms Relocating To Armenia, Says Minister

“About a dozen companies have already effectively relocated, while several others are on their way,” he said, adding that many others want to do the same.

Kerobian did not name any of those Russian firms or give details of their alleged relocation. He said only that most of them are involved in the tech sector and oriented towards “the Western markets.”

“The latest restrictions do not allow them to do the job from their country,” said the minister, who has repeatedly statements over the past year causing controversy.

The sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union include measures aimed at restricting Russia’s access to high technology and complicating Russian companies’ financial transactions abroad.

Kerobian claimed that some Ukrainian firms are also showing an interest in setting up shop in Armenia but did not name them either. He said the Armenian Ministry of Economy has already set up a working group tasked with facilitating the relocation of Russian, Ukrainian and other foreign entities.

Armenia has a burgeoning information technology (IT) sector employing an estimated 20,000 people. It has expanded at double-digit rates for nearly two decades.