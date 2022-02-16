Authorities Still Vague On Constitutional Changes

Pashinian called for major changes to the Armenian constitution last spring. He said at the time that his administration will consider restoring the presidential system of government. But he stated afterwards, most recently in late January, that Armenia should remain a parliamentary republic.

Andreasian insisted that the premier’s remarks on the subject were “complementary, not contradictory.”

“The purpose of all those statements is this: to find the most optimal way of resolving the government order in Armenia and to distribute the powers of all government branches in a way that will give people a sense of justice and at the same time ensure efficient governance,” he told reporters.

He would not be drawn on which concrete articles of the constitution could be amended and how.

Andreasian heads a constitutional reform “council” that consists of state officials, pro-government politicians and representatives of non-governmental organizations. It is due to nominate five legal scholars who will be tasked with drafting constitutional amendments.

The two opposition alliances represented in the Armenian parliament were offered to appoint two other council members. But they refused, saying that the purpose of the planned amendments is to help Pashinian cling to power.

Former President Serzh Sarkisian, faced similar accusations when he engineered Armenia’s transition to the parliamentary system through sweeping constitutional changes enacted in 2015. Sarkisian’s attempt to remain in power as prime minister after completing his second and final presidential term in 2018 sparked mass protests that brought Pashinian to power.

Andreasian confirmed that his council will discuss the wisdom of reverting back to the presidential system of government.

“A political decision on what form of government Armenia should choose will start from this council,” he said. “I can assure you that no other body has made such a political decision.”