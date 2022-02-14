Armenia Not Evacuating Embassy In Ukraine

It also refrained from urging Armenian nationals to leave the country.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Ukraine,” said Vahan Hunanian, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

“Armenia’s diplomatic missions in Ukraine (the Embassy in Kyiv and the Consulate General in Odessa) work normally, being in constant contact with Armenian citizens, who will be given additional recommendations, if necessary,” he added in written comments.

The United States, most European Union member states and other Western nations have fully or partly pulled their diplomatic staff out of Kyiv in recent days as they stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine. They have also told their citizens to leave the country.

In addition, a number of European airlines have suspended their flights to Ukraine for security reasons. By contrast, daily flights between Yerevan and Kyiv, carried out by Ukrainian airlines, are continuing unabated.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade. At the same time, Moscow has demanded far-reaching “security guarantees” from the West, including a pledge not to admit Ukraine to NATO and to scale back NATO military presence near its borders. Western powers reject these demands.

Armenia, which has close political, military and economic ties with Russia, has been careful not to publicly comment on the deepening international crisis. The South Caucasus state has become even more dependent on Moscow for security since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ukraine is home to an estimated 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Most of them are Ukrainian citizens.

Boris Yeghiazarian, a Ukrainian-Armenian painter and activist living in Kyiv, said on Monday that he does not know of any local Armenians who have fled the country because of the deteriorating situation on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Yeghiazarian said many members of the Armenian community are ready to “take up arms” and defend the country “just like Ukrainians.” Only a small percentage of them have pro-Russian views, he told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.