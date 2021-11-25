Armenian FM In Phone Talks With Russian, Iranian Counterparts

During their phone conversation Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The importance of a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairmanship was emphasized,” the statement released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

It said that Mirzoyan presented “the situation created as a result of the recent aggression of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.”

Mirzoyan reportedly stressed “the role of the Armenian-Russian allied relations in the context of efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region.”

Mirzoyan and Lavrov also discussed “the process of the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by the parties as part of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021”, the statement added.

In a separate phone conversation on Wednesday Armenia’s top diplomat reportedly discussed “regional security issues of mutual interest” with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the conversation Mirzoyan said that “Azerbaijan’s latest aggression against Armenia is a serious threat to efforts to establish security and stability in the region.”

He said he highly appreciated Iran’s position on “the territorial integrity of Armenia and the inviolability of its borders.”

The two also reportedly “exchanged views on expanding ties in the areas of trade, economy, infrastructures and energy.”

“The importance of the implementation of work on the multilateral agreement on the creation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor was also pointed out,” the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The Armenian foreign minister’s telephone talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts came two days before an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit talks to be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on November 26.

The Putin-hosted talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on issues of border delimitation and demarcation after a major escalation along the border between the two South Caucasus countries on November 16.

At least seven Azerbaijani and six Armenian soldiers were killed in skirmishes that were stopped through Russia’s mediation.

Yerevan says at least 32 Armenian soldiers were taken prisoner by Azerbaijan as a result of the fighting that proved to be the worst since last year’s Russia-brokered ceasefire that stopped a 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh in which nearly 7,000 people were killed.