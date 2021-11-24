Armenian Opposition Lambasts Pashinian Over ‘Disgraceful’ Press Conference

Hayk Mamijanian, an MP from the opposition Pativ Unem faction, said that Pashinian often forgets that his statements are heard also outside Armenia. He claimed that many of the thoughts expressed by Pashinian yesterday “have made Armenia more vulnerable.”

“Taking into account the fact that questions for that online press conference were submitted in advance, he had an opportunity to do a little homework. But like a lazy student he failed to do that,” Mamijanian said.

Some of the questions addressed to Pashinian concerned his upcoming meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi and Brussels and issues of border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan.

As for the nature of the document that Armenia and Azerbaijan may sign as a result of their talks, Pashinian said: “There is an impression that a paper will be signed on the results of border delimitation and demarcation. Such a thing is simply not possible. The potential document that will be signed will be about Armenia and Azerbaijan forming a commission to start dealing with delimitation and demarcation works. It will not be written in that document that the border passes through here or there.”

MP Artsvik Minasian from the opposition Hayastan faction said that he did not trust Pashinian’s statements. At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that regardless of what document will be signed, it must be brought to the National Assembly for ratification.