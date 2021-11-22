Armenian Anti-Graft Body Indicts Ex-President Sarkisian

Marina Ohanjanian, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Committee, confirmed Sarkisian’s status of an accused, but did not provide details as to the criminal case or what particular crime or crimes the third Armenian president is accused of.

Earlier on Monday Sarkisian’s lawyer wrote on Facebook about a new criminal case against his client. Amram Makinian said they had received a notification from the Anti-Corruption Committee about being summoned for interrogation in the status of as an accused.

The ex-president’s lawyer wrote about some testimony against Sarkisian given by a woman named Silva, implying that the case is politically motivated.

“The irony is that after 3.5 years they have decided that Silva would testify that she had given a bribe to Serzh Sarkisian, too. And this is in the case when as part of the same case two years ago Serzh Sarkisian was questioned as a witness, and no new circumstance has emerged legally since then,” Makinian said.

Makinian’s post apparently refers to well-known businesswoman Silva Hambardzumian, whose name has been associated with another high-profile corruption case against another former Armenian president, Robert Kocharian.

Ex-President Sarkisian was charged in 2019 as part of another corruption investigation related to alleged misappropriation of fuel. In particular, he is charged with organizing an embezzlement of an equivalent of about one million dollars. Sarkisian rejects the charges as politically motivated. The trial in this case has been going on in the Court of General Jurisdiction in Yerevan for a year now.

Last month a new criminal case was initiated over alleged budget-paid private flights during Sarkisian’s tenure involving a possible abuse of official powers.

The case was opened on the basis of an investigation by the Fact Investigation Platform, a leading Armenian investigation website, that revealed that in the period of 2008-2017 when Sarkisian served as president the presidential plane made more than a dozen flights to the German resort of Baden-Baden at the expense of public funds.

Sarkisian and members of his political team reject the allegations as politically motivated.