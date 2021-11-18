EEU Prime Ministers Gather In Yerevan

In his opening remarks on Thursday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian stressed that cooperation within the framework of the EEU is one of the priorities of his government.

“We are ready to further continue making every possible effort to improve the mechanisms of cooperation and the effective functioning of the integration space,” Pashinian added.

The event in Yerevan brings together the prime ministers of five post-Soviet states, including Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan forming the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The Council met in a narrow format today, with its expanded sitting scheduled for November 19.

Discussions took place around a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture and healthcare within the EEU, the Armenian prime minister’s press office said.

Issues related to the introduction of new regulations in the markets of different spheres, customs regulations, as well as the EEU’s 2022 budget were also discussed, it added.