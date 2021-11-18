Putin Upbeat On Prospects Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Settlement

“The latest skirmishes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border prove that the situation there has not finally calmed down yet. The mission of the Russian peacekeepers [in Nagorno-Karabakh] as guarantors of the ceasefire and the safety of the civilian population is extremely important,” Putin said.

In his remarks Putin said that “the role of Russian diplomacy is undoubtedly growing in continuing efforts on settling disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, restoring economic ties in the South Caucasus and unblocking transport corridors.”

“We have created a corresponding interstate commission at the level of deputy prime ministers, it is working, and in my opinion, prospects there are not bad. In fact, all countries of the region, including Russia, are interested in the settlement, a long-term settlement of the problem,” the Russian leader added.

Earlier on Thursday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that proposals presented by the Russian Defense Ministry regarding “the preparatory stage for the process of delimitation and demarcation” of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were acceptable to Yerevan. He did not provide details.

Pashinian’s statement came two days after Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed along their un-demarcated border, with both sides reporting casualties among their militaries.

The worst Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since the Russian-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh last year was also stopped through Moscow’s mediation.