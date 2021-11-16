Mediators Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan To De-Escalate Border Situation

In a statement released late on November 15 the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer of the United States, Igor Khovaev of Russia, and Brice Roquefeuil of France, said they “view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”

“The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation immediately. The Co-Chairs also urge the sides to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and provocative actions, and implement in full the commitments they undertook under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.

“The recent increase in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Co-Chairs urge the sides to build on the progress made during the joint meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held under the auspices of the Co-Chairs in New York and Paris, by continuing to engage in direct dialogue aimed at contributing to security, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Monday accused Azerbaijani troops of violating the border between the two South Caucasus states and replaced his defense minister over the alleged incident.

Azerbaijan has denied any violation of Armenia’s borders, insisting that its troops are stationed in Azerbaijani territory.

“Azerbaijani servicemen are serving in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva, responding to Pashinian’s statement.

The situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh was also addressed during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron that took place on November 15, the Kremlin said.