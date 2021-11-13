Մատչելիության հղումներ

in English

Karabakh Corridor Closed Shortly After Bombing Incident

NAGORNO-KARABAKH -- Russian APC and soldiers of the peacekeeping force (L) patrol in front of Azerbaijan's army checkpoint near the demarcation line outside the town of Shushi (Susa), November 26, 2020

A Russian-controlled corridor linking ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia was closed shortly on Saturday morning following an incident in which an explosive device was allegedly thrown at an Azerbaijani checkpoint.

The incident happened five days after one Armenian civilian was killed and three others were wounded by Azerbaijani forces while repairing water pipes just outside the Azeri-controlled town of Shushi (Susa) on November 8.

Some Armenian media reported that today’s alleged attacker was a brother of the killed utility worker. They said that Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire at an Armenian civilian car in retaliation.

A video that appeared online today shows a man throwing an explosive device at an Azerbaijani checkpoint from a passing vehicle. Another video shows Russian peacekeepers detaining the man.

Authorities in Baku reported that three Azerbaijani soldiers were injured in the incident.

It was reported first that the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor road known as the Lachin corridor was closed for traffic in both directions. Later, ethnic Armenian law-enforcement authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh said that the vital link was reopened for traffic.

Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the 25-kilometer-long and 5-kilometer-wide corridor last November after Moscow brokered a ceasefire agreement that put an end to 44 days of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

At one junction south of Stepanakert the zigzagging road passes just off Shushi, a strategic Karabakh town that was captured by Azerbaijani forces during the war.

