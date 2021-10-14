Truce Violations Reported In Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the soldier was killed by Armenian sniper fire.

The Karabakh Armenian army denied any responsibility for his death. It reported later in the evening that six of its soldiers manning an outpost in Karabakh’s east were wounded after coming under Azerbaijani fire.

A statement by the Defense Army added that Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh were immediately alerted about the truce violation denied by the Azerbaijani side.

Citing the army, Karabakh’s state minister, Artak Beglarian, said shortly after midnight that shootouts also broke out at several other sections of the “line of contact” around Karabakh but stopped shortly afterwards.

“The situation has now stabilized along the entire line of contact,” Beglarian wrote on Facebook. “The military and political leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is taking urgent steps to further stabilize the situation, making necessary decisions and communicating with relevant parties.”

The official also said that although two of the wounded Karabakh soldiers are in a serious condition their lives are not at risk.

The skirmishes were one of the most serious violations of a ceasefire agreement which Russia brokered last November to stop the Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the disputed territory.