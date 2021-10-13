Pashinian Praises ‘Productive’ Talks With Putin

“The meeting was very productive,” Pashinian said in an overnight Twitter post. “We discussed both the bilateral agenda and the situation in the region.”

“We will continue our contacts to implement the agreements reached,” he wrote in Russian.

It was not clear if he referred to new or earlier understandings reached with Putin.

Putin and Pashinian met in Moscow on Tuesday for the fourth time this year. The talks apparently focused on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

An Armenian government statement said they discussed “ongoing developments” in and around the conflict zone, efforts to shore up stability in the region and the implementation of Russian-brokered agreements to establish transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian-Armenian relations were also on the agenda, added the statement.

Neither the government nor the Kremlin announced any agreements reached by the two leaders. Senior representatives of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party did not comment on Wednesday on the results of the talks.

Benyamin Poghosian, an Armenian political analyst, suggested that Pashinian sought to ascertain Moscow’s position on Azerbaijani demands for a permanent land “corridor” that will connect the Nakhichevan exclave to the rest of Azerbaijan via Armenia’s Syunik province.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has threatened to forcibly open such a corridor if Yerevan continues to oppose its creation. Armenian leaders have denounced Aliyev’s threats as territorial claims. They maintain that a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement that stopped last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh only calls for transport links between the two South Caucasus states.

The Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani governments set up in January a trilateral working group tasked with working out practical modalities of opening the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for commercial traffic. The group’s Russian co-chair, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, insisted last month that it has not discussed possible transport corridors.

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, hosted a meeting between the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on Wednesday. Kirill said at the start of the meeting that he will discuss with Armenia’s Catholicos Garegin II and Azerbaijan’s top Shia Muslim cleric, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, ways of “overcoming the consequences” of the Karabakh conflict.