Blinken Praises ‘Robust’ Ties With Armenia

“The United States has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Armenian people's democratic aspirations, and we look forward to cooperating with you to forge stronger bilateral ties based on our shared democratic values,” read the message released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry at the weekend.

“The United States is a partner in your government's efforts to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, and bolster democratic institutions, while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. The U.S. Embassy team in Yerevan is ready to assist you and your government maintain robust ties between our two countries,” added Blinken.

U.S. President Joe Biden likewise said his administration wants to “deepen and expand” ties with Yerevan when he congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian last month on winning the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

The U.S. State Department earlier urged the Armenian opposition to accept the official vote results that gave victory to Pashinian’s Civil Contract party.

The two main Armenian opposition groups continued to reject the results as fraudulent.

Both Biden and Blinken reiterated Washington’s calls for “comprehensive” settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

“We encourage reengagement in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs as soon as possible,” said Blinken.

The group is co-headed by the United States, Russia and France.