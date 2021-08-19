Armenian PM Attending Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Sessions In Kyrgyzstan

According to the Armenian prime minister’s press office, on the eve of the main session of the EEU Intergovernmental Council that is scheduled for August 20, Pashinian participated in a narrow-format meeting of EEU member states’ prime ministers in Cholpon-Ata, a Kyrgyz resort town on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

Pashinian and other leaders representing Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan were met by Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

“A number of issues related to the activities of the Union were discussed at the session. Insurance assistance measures for reciprocal trade between EEU Member States and foreign trade, future activities for developing common approaches to the implementation of the global climate agenda and other issues were addressed during the session,” a government press release said.

The Armenian prime minister is expected to deliver a speech at tomorrow’s session of the Intergovernmental Council to be held in an expanded format, it added.

As part of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan Pashinian also met with this Central Asian country’s President Sadyr Japarov today.

According to an official report, the two leaders, in particular, discussed trade and other issues of the bilateral agenda, agreeing that “a new impetus should be given to economic ties” between the two countries.

Pashinian and Japarov also reportedly exchanged views on regional security issues and challenges. The two leaders agreed that “conflicts and existing problems should be settled exclusively in a peaceful way.”