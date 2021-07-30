Մատչելիության հղումներ

Russia Again Calls For Armenian-Azeri Border Demarcation

RUSSIA -- A sign at the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, July 19, 2018.

Russia again offered on Friday to help Armenia and Azerbaijan demarcate their border following the latest upsurge in tensions there.

“We are seriously concerned about recent armed incidents at certain sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which led to casualties,” a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Bikantov, said in written comments posted on the ministry’s website.

“Unfortunately, the situation along the border remains tense,” he said. “We call on the sides to refrain from any actions fraught with a further degradation of the situation and to resolve problems by diplomatic-political means.”

“Russia is prepared to continue to provide necessary support for normalizing the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border through de-escalation measures and a quick launch of joint work on delimiting and demarcating the border,” added Bikantov.

Tensions have run over the past week at border sections separating Armenia’s northeastern Gegharkunik province from the Kelbajar district handed back to Azerbaijan after the autumn war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Three Armenian soldiers were killed and four others wounded there early on Wednesday in what the Armenian military described as a failed Azerbaijani attempt to capture one of its border posts.

The Armenian military claimed to have shot down on Thursday night an Azerbaijani surveillance drone in the same mountainous area. It released photographs purportedly showing fragments of the Israeli-manufactured Aerostar unmanned aerial vehicle lying in a field.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the claim.

Armenia - Photographs released by the Armenian Defense Ministry purportedly show fragments of an Azerbaijani army drone shot down in Gegharkunik province July 29, 2021.
Armenia - Photographs released by the Armenian Defense Ministry purportedly show fragments of an Azerbaijani army drone shot down in Gegharkunik province July 29, 2021.

The Defense Ministry in Yerevan also accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on Friday morning at its positions outside an Armenian village bordering Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave. It said Armenian troops returned fire.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Thursday Armenia will ask Russia to deploy Russian border guards along the entire frontier. Russian officials responded coolly to the idea.

Moscow already proposed in May that Yerevan and Baku set up a commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his country’s readiness to participate in its activities as a “consultant or mediator.”

The offer came days after Azerbaijani troops advanced a few kilometers into Gegharkunik and another Armenian province, Syunik, through several sections of the border. Pashinian said at the time that Yerevan will agree to the proposed creation of an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on border demarcation only if Baku withdraws its forces from Armenian territory.

Azerbaijan has since repeatedly ruled out such a withdrawal, saying that they took up positions on the Azerbaijani side of the frontier.

