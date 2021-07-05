Armenia ‘Prepared’ For Closer Ties With U.S.

“Armenia is prepared to deepen and expand our bilateral relations in the framework of the strategic dialogue. I am hopeful that in the near future we will boast ever new achievements in our ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation,” Pashinian said in a congratulatory message to Biden sent on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day.

“We are pleased that your administration has reaffirmed its commitment to reinstating the role of the United States as an international leader in promoting democracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide,” he wrote. “Shared by the Armenian and American peoples, these values are at the core of our bilateral relations.”

Biden similarly said that U.S.-Armenian relations are based on “shared values” when he commended the Armenian authorities last week for holding “successful” parliamentary elections on June 20. “We are committed to strengthening that partnership,” he wrote on his twitter page.

Earlier the U.S. State Department welcomed European observers’ preliminary conclusion that the snap elections were “competitive and generally very well-managed.” It urged the Armenian opposition to accept the official vote results that gave victory to Pashinian’s Civil Contract party.

The two main opposition groups reject the results as fraudulent, however. They both have asked Armenia’s Constitutional Court to overturn them.

In his message to Biden, Pashinian thanked Washington for “supporting Armenia’s democratic reforms.”

He also praised U.S. involvement in international efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He singled out Washington’s “clear position on the need to negotiate a final status for Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Philip Reeker, the acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, discussed with Pashinian the Karabakh conflict and bilateral ties during a June 10 visit to Yerevan.

“[Reeker] reiterated the American side’s willingness to continue assisting Armenia in completing democratic reforms,” Pashinian’s office said in a statement on the talks.