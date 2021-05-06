Pashinian’s Party Not To Form New Election Bloc

“The Civil Contract party will participate in the elections as a separate party, rather than in an alliance,” Lilit Makunts, the leader of the party’s parliamentary group, told journalists.

Pashinian set up such an alliance ahead of the last elections held in December 2018. The bloc dominated by his party and called My Step won 70 percent of the vote at the time.

Makunts refused to shed light on the list of Civil Contract’s candidates for the snap polls expected in June. “I will just say that there will be new people on our electoral list,” she said without naming any of them.

Pashinian pledged in March to call the vote amid renewed anti-government protests staged by opposition forces blaming him for Armenia’s defeat in last year’s war with Azerbaijan and demanding his resignation. He and his cabinet stepped down for that purpose on April 25.

Under the Armenian constitution, early elections must be held within two months if the prime minister resigns and the National Assembly twice fails to elect another head of the government.

In what was the first step towards its dissolution, the parliament controlled by Pashinian did not reelect him or install another premier on Monday. It is due vote again on May 10.