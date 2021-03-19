Armenia Redeploys COVID-19 Hospitals Amid Rise In Infection Rate

About 790,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 3,300 people have died of COVID-19 in Armenia since the start of the pandemic last March. The number of active cases today is nearly 10,000.

Armenia’s Health Ministry said on March 18 that 19 people died from the infection within the past 24 hours, while the number of revealed cases was over 1,000.

This is the rate that Armenia last had in fall when the so-called second wave of the pandemic was observed globally.

Now healthcare specialists in Armenia believe the country is experiencing a “third wave” of the pandemic.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesian said that 12 medical centers are currently involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Armenia and new hospital beds are being added.

“But you know that this is not an unlimited resource, and we need to exercise caution,” the minister warned.

The rise in the infection rate in Armenia may also reflect the latest mass political events taking place in the country as both the government and the opposition have been holding large-scale rallies in recent weeks.

Armenia’s Health Ministry sees no need for a new lockdown at the moment, but warns that mandatory mask wearing and social distancing rules must be followed by the public to curb and reduce the rate of infections.

Minister Avanesian said that while limited vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is currently underway in Armenia focused on high-risk groups, including medical workers, the government continues negotiations around the acquisition of AstraZeneca, a vaccine developed by a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company and Oxford University.

The minister said that final decisions will be made on the basis of conclusions of professional international organizations.

Several European countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine due to reported negative side effects, including fears it may have caused some recipients to develop blood clots.

When asked whether this was not a reason for Armenia to suspend talks on the acquisition of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Avanesian said: “This, of course, is a signal to be vigilant, to keep abreast of the latest news and take action accordingly.”