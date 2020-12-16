Մատչելիության հղումներ

logo-print logo-print
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
Հայ Eng РУС
որոնման տեքստ...
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
in English

Armenian Opposition Calls For General Strike

Armenia -- Opposition supporters demonstrate outside the main government building in Yerevan to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation, December 12, 2020.

Armenian opposition groups campaigning for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s resignation called for a general strike on December 22 during continuing anti-government protests in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“A nationwide strike and a boycott of university classes in Armenia is declared starting from 12 a.m. on Tuesday,” said Ishkhan Saghatelian, one of the leaders of a coalition of 16 opposition parties that launched the protests following Armenia’s defeat in the war with Azerbaijan.

“The whole country must be paralyzed so that this scarecrow resigns as soon as possible,” Saghatelian told opposition supporters that again marched through the city center.

He said that Tuesday will be “the most decisive day” of the opposition push to oust Pashinian and install an interim government tasked with holding fresh parliamentary elections within a year.

The opposition forces hold Pashinian responsible for the Armenian side’s defeat in the war and say he is not capable of confronting new security challenges facing Armenia. Their demands for his resignation and the formation of an interim government have been backed by President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Apostolic Church and prominent public figures in Armenia and its worldwide Diaspora.

Pashinian again rejected these demands when he spoke to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Wednesday. He reiterated that he still has a popular mandate to govern the country and that the opposition wants to “wrest power from the people.”

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG