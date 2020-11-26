Pashinian Again Vows To ‘Restore Stability’

“I consider myself personally responsible for the existing situation and am not going to put that responsibility on anyone’s shoulders,” Pashinian said at a meeting with Armenian provincial governors. “But on the other hand, fully ensuring the stability and manageability of the state governance system is a very important and strategic task in this situation.”

“We must be able to carry this burden on our shoulders, not because we enjoy doing that but because the alternative to that could be disastrous, much more severe and painful. We cannot allow that. So I hope that we all are adopting such a mood because doing the opposite would mean an escape. We are not preparing to flee anywhere.”

Pashinian made similar remarks when he chaired a meeting of his cabinet earlier in the day.

The remarks came amid continuing demands for his resignation and snap general elections voiced by opposition leaders, some public figures and media commentators. They hold Pashinian responsible for Armenia’s defeat in the war with Azerbaijan stopped by a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 10.

Pashinian has rejected these calls. He announced last week that he will reshuffle his government to implement a plan of actions which he said will eliminate some consequences of the war, “establish stability” and improve the economic situation in Armenia. The prime minister has replaced six of his ministers since then.