Armenian Leader Sees No ‘Diplomatic Solution’ To Karabakh War

“We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to resolve the issue through mutual concessions,” Pashinian said in a live address to the nation aired on Facebook. “But what we agree to or would agree to is now not acceptable to Azerbaijan, and this shows that it is meaningless to speak of any diplomatic solution at least at this stage.”

He said that Azerbaijan is continuing offensive military operations in and around Karabakh and “throwing its last reserves into the battle” in a bid to defeat the Armenian side. In these circumstances, he said, Armenians have no choice but to keep fighting “until it will be possible to diplomatically achieve some acceptable variant.”

Pashinian went on to urge the heads of Armenian local government bodies, political parties and other groups to form volunteer units that will join troops fighting against the Azerbaijani army on the Karabakh frontlines.

“If this process is organized effectively, we will eventually manage to achieve a diplomatic solution acceptable to us because in essence Azerbaijan is saying today that it will not agree to anything but Karabakh’s capitulation,” added Pashinian.

Pashinian’s appeal came hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on the implementation of Armenian-Azerbaijani ceasefire agreements that were reached earlier this month. A ministry statement described the talks as a follow-up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “telephone contacts” with Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It reported no concrete understandings reached by the ministers.

Hostilities along the Karabakh “line of contact” have continued despite the truce agreements brokered by Russia and France. The conflicting parties accuse each other of violating them.

In his remarks, Pashinian praised Russia for “doing its best” to halt the hostilities and revive the Karabakh peace process. Moscow is also fulfilling its role as a “strategic ally of Armenia and the Armenian people,” he stressed.