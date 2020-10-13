U.S. Deplores Continuing Fighting In Karabakh

“The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, such as Ganja and Stepanakert,” tweeted Pompeo.

“We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement,” he said.

Fighting along the Karabakh conflict zone continued even after the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers reached the agreement on Saturday during marathon talks mediated by their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Moscow is now pressing the conflicting parties to comply with it.

The European Union urged the sides on Sunday “strictly abide by this agreement” and start “substantive” peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-headed by the United States, Russia and France.

An EU foreign policy spokesman also said all “external parties” should avoid “any actions that may lead to further casualties.”

Pompeo likewise said last week that “outsiders ought to stay out” of the Karabakh conflict. He did not explicitly point the finger at Turkey or other regional powers.