Armenia Declares Martial Law Over Karabakh Fighting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced the decision after holding emergency meetings of his government and Security Council.

“I am calling on [reserve] personnel embedded with troops to present themselves to their territorial military commissariats,” Pashinian wrote on his Facebook page.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that thousands of people across Armenia have already volunteered to fight in Karabakh. It said Karabakh Armenian forces do not need such assistance yet.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan issued, meanwhile, a written appeal to the nation accusing Azerbaijan of launching a large-scale offensive along the “line of contact” around Karabakh and saying that Baku will be “strictly punished” for that.

“As a guarantor of the security of Artsakh (Karabakh), the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia are prepared to provide any assistance to ensure the security of Artsakh’s population,” said Tonoyan.

“This adventure will have severe consequences for the enemy,” he added. “Our response will be tougher than ever before.”

The Azerbaijani military claimed to have launched a “counteroffensive operation” in Karabakh in response to what it called Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani villages. The Armenian side dismissed the claim.