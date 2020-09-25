Another Lawmaker Resigns From Armenian Parliament

In a statement posted on Facebook, the lawmaker, Gayane Abrahamian, gave no clear reasons for her decision.

“This decision did not come easily, but it is very important for me to be in harmony with my principles and values when making decisions important for the future of our state and people,” she wrote.

Abrahamian said she was never ready to breach those values and always knew that “there will be political decisions which I will not approve.” She did not elaborate.

Abrahamian noted at the same time her “productive” cooperation with the parliament’s pro-government majority.

“I remain as convinced as I was two years ago that the Velvet Revolution [of April-May 2018] marked one the remarkable pages of our modern history and that we have never had a more real chance to build a democratic and strong Armenia before,” concluded the statement.

Abrahamian, 41, is a former journalist and civic activist who was elected to the National Assembly on the ticket of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step bloc in December 2018.

Several prominent civil society members have criticized the parliament majority’s choice of two new members of Armenia’s Constitutional Court confirmed earlier this month. They say that the judges were linked to the former government toppled in the 2018 revolution.

Pashinian blasted those critics on September 16. He claimed that they are primarily concerned with their own parochial interests, rather than the rule of law.

Another My Step lawmaker, Arsen Julfalakyan, resigned from the parliament on September 10, citing serious disagreements with Minister of Education, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutiunian. Julfalakyan was replaced by another My Step member.

The ruling bloc controls 88 seats in the 132-member parliament.