Armenian Environment Minister Resigns

Armenia’s Environment Minister Erik Grigorian stepped down for unknown reasons on Tuesday.

Grigorian did not explain his resignation which was promptly accepted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. He was formally relieved of his duties by President Armen Sarkissian.

Pashinian also did not comment on the resignation. Nor did he immediately name Grigorian’s replacement.

“It is everybody’s duty to protect the environment, regardless of our profession, field of work and preferences,” Grigorian wrote on his Facebook page hours before the official confirmation of his resignation.

Grigorian, 40, was appointed as environment minister in May 2018 following the “Velvet Revolution” that brought Pashinian to power.

He served as first deputy environment minister in 2017-2018. In 2017, he was also an assistant to then Prime Minister Karen Karapetian.