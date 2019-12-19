“Haykakan Zhamanak” blasts “revanchist” opposition forces which it says are trying to form a broad-based coalition that would challenge the current government. The pro-government paper refers to not only the political allies of former Presidents Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian but also Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (HHK) and even former National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsian. It says it is confident that the majority of Armenians will not support these political forces and individuals.

“Aravot” says that Armenia’s former rulers were to wrong to think that they will stay in power forever and get away with their “evil deeds.” “This is a serious lesson for all people sitting on the throne yesterday, today and tomorrow,” editorializes the paper.

“Zhoghovurd” says that there is no end in sight to the Armenian government’s standoff with the Constitutional Court and its chairman, Hrayr Tovmasian, in particular. “Members of the court continue to work and none of them has applied for early retirement [offered by the government] or expressed such a desire or intention,” writes the paper. This means, it says, that the recent passage by the Armenian parliament of a government bill on early retirement has proved to be a “fruitless exercise.” “The Constitutional Court operates the way it has operated before,” it says. The paper also notes that Vahe Grigorian, the only court justice installed by the current authorities, is still boycotting the work of the high court while receiving his monthly salaries and bonuses.

(Lilit Harutiunian)