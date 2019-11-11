Judicial Body Agrees To Proposals By Member After His Move To Resign

A member of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has convinced his colleagues to discuss and approve a set of measures to reform the system after tendering his resignation on Monday.

Hayk Hovhannisian said today he was resigning because several of his ideas and programs that he believes should be a priority have been ignored by the rest of the 10-member body.

The move triggered a discussion at the SJC, with Hovhannisian attending the meeting. The body reportedly discussed reasons for its member’s resignation for about two hours.

According to a statement, the SJC, in particular, discussed the Hovhannisian-proposed “budgetary planning of the judicial system, the need for in-depth reforms of the organization of the Judicial Department, the introduction of e-justice, the definition of intermediate benchmarking types and complexity of cases, as well as issues of increasing the public engagement of judges.”

“As a result of active discussions, all the members present at the meeting emphasized the deep and primary nature of the issues raised. It was noted that for the successful realization of already initiated and planned works it is important for Hayk Hovhannisian to remain and continue his work in the Council together with his colleagues,” the SJC’s statement said.

As a result of assurances from colleagues that they had no “essential differences” on fundamental reforms with him, Hovhannisian decided not to insist on his resignation and will continue to hold the position in the Council.

The SJC is a body that under Armenia’s constitution guarantees the unrestricted implementation of the judicial system. It consists of five members elected by the National Assembly, as well as five judges elected by the general assembly of judges.