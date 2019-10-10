“Haykakan Zhamanak” dismisses “aggressive” reactions from members and supporters of Armenia’s former leadership to law-enforcement authorities’ efforts to “solve crimes committed in the past.” The pro-government paper says those who now accuse the current authorities of plotting conspiracies against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are the ones who had caused many Armenians to emigrate from their country and helped to “concentrate the national wealth in the hands of several dozen families.” “Why is that all current ‘defenders’ of Artsakh are millionaires?” it says.

“Aravot” says that Nagorno-Karabakh’s forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections “promise to be dramatic” because it is now practically impossible for the current authorities in Stepanakert to “reproduce themselves.” “Whatever we say about non-interference in Artsakh’s internal affairs the government to be formed there in 2020 will have to closely and effectively cooperate with Armenia’s leadership,” editorializes the paper. “Generals Samvel Babayan and Vitaly Balasanian can hardly be in harmony with our current [Armenian] authorities. [Foreign Minister] Masis Mayilian’s nomination has left many people happy. He is not a field commander or businessman but is at the same time from the state apparatus, a diplomat, a foreign minister. That is a guarantee that Mr. Mayilian will not blurt out unnecessary, so to speak, things during the pre-election tumult, unlike those generals.”

“Zhamanak” comments on Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian’s assurances that Armenian and Russian officials are not considering ending Russian management of Armenia’s railway network. The paper is critical of that management, saying that the Russians have not made substantial investments in the network promised by them in 2008. It says they promised additional investments in 2013 when Armenia agreed to join the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

(Lilit Harutiunian)