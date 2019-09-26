“Haykakan Zhamanak” deplores opposition “propaganda manipulations” of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s latest remark that a Karabakh settlement must be acceptable to the peoples of not only Armenia and Karabakh but also Azerbaijan. The pro-Pashinian paper says that a more intransigent statement by Pashinian would simply make no sense because no Karabakh peace accord can be put into practice without being signed by Azerbaijan. “In other words, a variant satisfying all three conflicting parties is the only way to resolve the conflict,” it says.

Lragir.am comments on investigators’ latest allegations of an official cover-up of the 2008 crackdown on the Armenian opposition and resulting criminal charges brought against Alik Sargsian, a former chief of the Armenian police. The publication draws parallels between Sargsian’s denial of the charges and former President Robert Kocharian’s claims that he was not aware of controversial orders issued to Armenia’s police and army in February-March 2008. It also says: “The current investigation has not yet found the answer to the main question: the circumstances of the killings of ten persons.”

“Zhamanak” comments on Pashinian’s repeated statements to the effect that his government is seeking the “truth” about the Amulsar gold mining project disrupted more than a year ago. The paper says that Pashinian is thus trying to “win time in a difficult situation.” “It does not matter for which solution [he is doing that] because either solution would cause a great deal of resistance which would have to be overcome,” it says, adding that the challenger for the Armenian government is to determine which decision on the future of the project would be a lesser evil.

(Lilit Harutiunian)