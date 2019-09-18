“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that “for some reason” the resignation of National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsian sparked jubilant reactions from members of Armenia’s former leadership and their backers. “They were particularly delighted with the text of [Vanetsian’s] resignation letter,” writes the pro-government paper. “Those who just months ago regarded Vanetsian as a blunt instrument in the hands of Nikol Pashinian and spoke about his family’s businesses and his $50,000 jackets have suddenly begun admiring his ‘dignified stance worthy of an officer.’” It says they were buoyed by Vanetsian’s implicit calls for an end to high-profile prosecutions of corrupt former officials. The paper also says that “the main reason for Vanetsian’s resignation will probably be never known” given the sensitivity of the position held by him.

“On the one hand, the noisy staff changes can contribute to a consolidation of the authorities,” writes Lragir.am. “On the other, after getting rid of individuals linked to the former system they may switch to tougher methods. Interestingly, Nikol Pashinian hinted to his My Step alliance about the possibility of snap parliamentary elections this week. That looked more like a warning addressed to that inactive [parliamentary] faction.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that three lawmakers representing My Step “arrived unprepared” at a news briefing held in the Armenian parliament on Tuesday. The paper is unimpressed with their answers to questions asked by reporters. “It was obvious that the pro-government deputies did not like questions asked by journalists,” it says.“After that [one of those deputies] Suren Grigorian decided to rein in the journalists, threatening that ‘we will probably discuss the wisdom of this format and the need for it.’”

(Lilit Harutiunian)