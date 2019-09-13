Lragir.am dismisses former President Robert Kocharian’s denials of responsibility for the March 2008 bloodshed in Yerevan. “The trial is an opportunity for Robert Kocharian to speak and ‘say a lot,’ to ask and answer questions,” writes the publication. “After all, one will not be able to consider the March 1 case closed as long as the murderers are not known and the murders are not proven.” Citing statements by the Special Investigative Service (SIS), it says that evidence of those killings was destroyed in the wake of the March 2008 violence.

“Hraparak” claims that life in Armenia has still not returned to normal after the “Velvet Revolution” of April-May 2018. “The turmoil and noise is going on,” writes the paper. “True, hundreds of thousands of people are not in the streets now. But people are not tranquil in their homes and workplaces, and calm has not been restored in their soles.” It mentions the March 2008 in this context, saying that the country has not moved any closer to establishing the truth about those tragic events.

“Aravot” praises “most of the young people, parliamentarians and minister who came to power” in 2018. “For me, many of them are more sympathetic than the revolutionaries of 1988,” writes the newspaper editor. “But those young people grew up under a totally different system of education which I think is worse [than the Soviet education system.] Secondly, it turned out that blocking streets and rejecting something was enough to do a revolution. But that is nowhere near enough to take the helm of the state. And finally, even in a presidential or semi-presidential system it is wrong to place the whole responsibility on the number one [government] figure. And we are now a supposedly parliamentary republic. So I can’t understand the notion that ‘let Pashinian get all the flak in case of controversial decisions while we will keep getting our [social media] likes.’”

“In the post-revolution Armenia, figures who lost power, were rejected by the people or found themselves on the sidelines due to unfair treatment are consistently spreading claims that Nikol Pashinian’s government is not having any achievements,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “Of course, they can keep criticizing [the government] in this fashion. But the reality is that there are quite noteworthy facts and arguments testifying to palpable changes in the post-revolution Armenia.” The pro-government daily says that such long-awaited “good news” and achievements are announced at just about every cabinet meeting held by Pashinian. That includes large-scale road construction works reported by the government, it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)